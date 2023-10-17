Mah Milk Bar: New cafe and grocery store just opened this weekend

A fresh neighbourhood grocer and café, Mah Milk Bar, opened over the weekend in Vancouver. The new store is located on the corner of Victoria Drive and Grant Street.

Now you might be wondering, what is a “milk bar”? And no, it doesn’t mean they just serve milk.

The concept comes from Australia, where a milk bar is synonymous with a corner store, selling all sorts of everyday essentials you might need, like grocery items and tasty lunches and treats like sandwiches and baked goods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mah milkbar (@mah.milkbar)

And if tasty treats are what you’re after, Mah Milk Bar is stocked full of them, featuring great items from local shops all over Metro Vancouver.

Some notable mentions include frozen pierogis from Modern Pierogi, meat pies from Aussie Pie Guy, kombucha from Booch Queen, nut butter from MUMGRY, and much more.

“We pride ourselves on our delicious made-to-order sandwiches, a carefully curated grocery nook highlighting our favourite local brands and of course, excellent coffee,” Mah said online.

The name “Mah” stands for Maggie and Harry, the owners of the new store. It also happens to be the same noise a goat makes, hence the goat on its logo.

The store is now open from Wednesday to Sunday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Mah Milk Bar

Address: 1502 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

