Daruma Convenience Store to open new location in Richmond
Japanese convenience store Daruma is opening a new location in Richmond. The company has multiple locations in Metro Vancouver, and this new spot marks its second Richmond location, right in Fisherman’s Wharf.
“This location is steeped in history, where the first Japanese immigrants arrived, leaving an indelible mark on the bustling fishing hub,” Daruma shares with Dished.
“They were the backbone of the local workforce, timelessly engaged in fishing, fish processing, and various aspects of the fishing industry. Their unwavering resilience in the face of challenges, including language barriers and social isolation, is an inspiration.”
Daruma is best known for its wide assortment of Japanese snacks like cookies, candies, and much more. If you can’t wait for this new location to open, you can visit Daruma in Parq Market in Vancouver or in Richmond at Union Square.
As part of the grand opening on October 21, there will be plenty happening to help celebrate.
You can visit starting at 8 am to enjoy some special coffee from Japan, or come at 11 am to hang out with the Daruma mascot, who will be giving out snacks and balloons to the neighbourhood.
At 1:10 pm, the founder of Daruma will announce the store’s official grand opening and there will be complimentary beverages and snacks from Japan. There will also be special promotional prices to celebrate the opening.
Additionally, whoever makes the best post on social media will win a mystery gift, so be sure to post!
Daruma Convenience Store will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.
Daruma Convenience Store
Address: 110-3531 Bayview Street, Richmond