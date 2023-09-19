Vancouver’s Riley Park neighbourhood is about to be home to one more fried chicken joint.

Chicken Box, a Korean fried chicken restaurant based in North Vancouver, is set to bring its fried goodness to Vancouver later this week.

The brand will be opening its second location at 4401 Main Street, the former location of Dream Sushi, which closed back in April after 12 years in business.

In addition to Korean fried chicken in varieties like sweet and spicy, soy garlic, cheese sprinkle, and extra spicy, this spot offers chicken burgers, waffles, salads, and sides (think fries, yam fries, pickled radish, and coleslaw).

Chicken Box on Main Street will be officially opening on Friday, September 22.

Until then, you can check this spot out at 109 2nd Street East in North Vancouver.

Address: 4401 Main Street, Vancouver

