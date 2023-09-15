A sweet new spot for relaxed fine dining is about to revitalize the South Granville neighbourhood.

Gary’s bills itself as “a nice place for nice people” and will open at 1485 W 12th Avenue later this month.

Dished had the chance to chat with Bailey Hayward, co-owner of Gary’s, about what we can expect from this exciting new restaurant.

Gary’s will be influenced by the seasons, she says, “Nothing revolutionary, just good and comforting food made with good ingredients.”

The menu is inspired by the “simplicity of modern British cuisine and classic French technique but there are no limits,” she adds, with plenty of shareable plates as well as the option to hand your dinner decisions over the the kitchen entirely – this way, you’ll be able to enjoy a curated, multi-course meal designed for the table.

“We’re committed to creating a place that feels personable, deliberate, and unfussy; the kind of place you want to make your local, suitable-for-every-moment kind of spot,” Hayward says.

And as for the name?

“That’s the biggest question of all! During the pandemic, we hosted a series of dinners in our home with our safe six, affectionately named after a friend, ‘Gary Wong’s Social Club’. They were the most epic dinner parties, a mix of chefs, somms, and hospitality pros,” Hayward says.

After a lot of back and forth, Gary’s seemed to stick: “It seemed to encapsulate exactly the vibe we were after; lighthearted, unfussy, and easy to remember. And so Gary’s was born!”



This space was formerly the home to Fiore, and Hayward says that when the Gary’s team took over the space in May, it was still very much a moody, dark space, with black walls and navy blue ceilings.

“We’ve created a very light and bright space with white oak tables, warm lighting, and black chairs for contrast. We want people to feel like they’re visiting us in our home when they come to dine.”

As for behind the bar, you’ll find a focused cocktail list with some playful riffs on the classics, as well as a selection of local beers, ciders, and non-alcoholic options. The wine list will be “short, sharp and dynamic,” Hayward says, with a focus on producers that are known for their low intervention winemaking.

Gary’s is slated to soft launch during the week of September 27 to September 30, and the official opening date will be Tuesday, October 3.

Hayward says that once they’re all installed in the space, they have plans to open it up to other industry folk, especially those who don’t have their own brick-and-mortar space.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have received the restaurant education that we have and we are looking forward to being able to share our knowledge and experience with as many people as possible.“

Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

