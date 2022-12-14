For all who have ventured just west of Main Street on East 8th Street likely would have walked past a tall, old building with a quaint-looking restaurant on the ground floor.

What used to be Eight 1/1 Restaurant Lounge became Side Hustle Sandwiches, which has operated at the 151 East 8th Avenue address since May 2020.

The sandwich shop announced today that it would be closing its doors for good early next year.

Side Hustle opened at the height of the pandemic, a bold move that the business referred to in its closure announcement on Instagram: “As the world fell apart, I knew the obvious, most delicious thing I could do was try to pick up the pieces and put them between two slices of bread.

“I’ve always tried to live my life surrounded by good people because life is a sandwich. It’s a collection of individual ingredients, which on their own are fine, but when they come together, they build something truly perfect. And that’s exactly why I would have never been able to do what we did here alone,” said Alex Sparling, half of the duo behind Side Hustle.

Sparling then went on to thank the many people who made Side Hustle a success over the last two years, including “the best team of both people and cooks I’d had the pleasure of working within the restaurant industry,” the support of their landlord, “every supplier that was patient with us as we struggled to keep the doors open,” and “a lot of Jameson.”

Side Hustle specialized in sandwiches, of course, with ingredient-driven offerings like the Big Beauty Brisket, The Midnight Smash Burger, and the Dr. Banh Mi Henry Beef Dip.

You still have a bit of time left to pay your respects and dig into Side Hustle’s hefty sammies, as the restaurant is set to close its doors at the end of January 2023.

You can read the restaurant’s entire farewell note, including a lengthy but beautiful sandwich-as-life metaphor, below.