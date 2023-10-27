Mochido soft opened its brick-and-mortar Metro Vancouver spot today and it’s everything we dreamed of (and more).

There is no better way to try these delicious donuts than fresh out of the store, we promise.

We visited right at opening time and there was already a line. If you’ve tried these treats before, you’ll understand why.

The concept started back in 2021 when it operated out of Vancouver’s Commissary Connect on Laurel Street, where folks could either walk in for treats or order for delivery.

But now, the donut maker has a new shop in Metro Vancouver where you can watch these delicious bites get made fresh, and enjoy them right after.

When we asked staff what their favourites were, we were immediately told that the cinnamon roll and salted brown butter were the best (we were even told people try to order just a box of the latter, so we knew they were going to be a good pick).

Both donuts had that delightful chewy interior that we have grown to love from mochi donuts.

They were sweet, but not overpoweringly so. The cinnamon roll tasted well… like a cinnamon roll.

There was even this cream cheese icing on top of it that really added to the overall flavour.

But we have to admit, the salted brown butter was our favourite.

It was perfectly salty and sweet, a combination that is hard to get right. Our only regret was that we didn’t get a whole box of those. And we can’t stress this enough: the texture is to die for. Light + chewy = delicious donuts.

What makes this store unique is the open-concept kitchen with a window right when you walk in. You’re able to see the donuts get made in all their chewy perfection.

From deep frying to toppings, the assembly line is right in view. We don’t think there’s any way to get them fresher.

Currently, Mochido has seven mochi donuts for you to try.

Flavours include pumpkin white chocolate, cinnamon roll, dirt pie (adorned with a gummy worm), salted brown butter, black sesame, churro, and original glazed.

The store is still in its soft opening phase, so you’re only able to try the donuts, but there is much more coming in the near future.

The brand told Dished it will eventually be serving its signature mochi donuts alongside new brioche donuts at this outpost, along with an expanded dessert line. This will also include Mochido’s recently released cream puffs and basque cheesecake.

Mochido is located right by Coquitlam Centre, Douglas College, Lafarge Lake, and the Lafarge Lake-Douglas Millenium Line station, making it a convenient spot to stop for a sweet treat (because who doesn’t deserve a sweet treat every now and then anyway).

Find Mochido open today through Sunday from 10:30 am to 5 pm (or until sold out). Based on what we saw today, we recommend going early to guarantee your donuts.

Address: 100-1188 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

