Cockney Kings Fish and Chips opens in Kitsilano

Oct 19 2023, 7:19 pm
Cockney Kings Fish and Chips just opened its new location in Kitsilano, meaning you won’t have to trek out to Burnaby or New West to visit anymore. The fresh spot is taking over where Flying Wedge Pizza used to be.

This third location will be takeout focused with limited seating for around 10 people. Unfortunately, this means the popular all-you-can-eat fish and chip special will not be available (but you can still order it at the Burnaby or New West locations).

But don’t worry because there are tons of other things on the menu to indulge in.

One of our favourite menu items is the tacos, which come with your choice of cod or shrimp (or you can mix and match), served on corn tortillas with house-made pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, and topped with Cockney Kings’ famous What-What sauce.

Cockney Kings also serves oysters, Louisiana shrimp, fish burgers, calamari, and many more seafood delicacies.

Regarding the new location, Cockney Kings told us, “We want our customers to feel at home with us — we want to know them by name.”

Cockney Kings Fish and Chips Kitsilano location is open Monday to Sunday from 12 pm to 9 pm.

Cockney Kings Fish and Chips

Address: 1935 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

