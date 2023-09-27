Goodbye, summer; hello, fall!

We are so ready to welcome the new season here in Vancouver. We’re also pumped to dine at some new restaurants slated to open this autumn.

Here are some fall restaurant openings in Vancouver we are looking forward to.

A new Miami-inspired bar is opening in Vancouver this fall: The Flamingo Room.

Located in Havana’s former theatre space on Commercial Drive, this new spot will be a destination for vibrant drinks, snacks, comedy, and live music, too.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Gordon Ramsay Burger will open first at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam this fall.

Known for serving up premium burgers, fries, and shakes, this elevated handheld joint first launched in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2012.

Sweet 7, which was established in 2006, is planning on opening its very first Vancouver location at 1696 Robson Street, the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy.

According to Sweet 7’s website, the store uses “fresh mango and fruit tea brewing techniques, combined with a handcrafted process, to prepare all our beverages.”

Address: 1696 Robson Street, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s best pie shops is expanding with a new location. The Pie Hole is officially launching a storefront in Langley.

The much-loved local sweet spot (which is Guy Fieri-approved, by the way) made the announcement earlier this summer.

Address: 20534 Fraser Highway, Langley

At the space of a former Sharetea location, a Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public – and very soon, by the looks of things.

While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having an October opening.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Oretachi Curry is an Osaka-based restaurant specializing in warming curry dishes, soon to be available right here in BC.

The brand has shared that it will be opening a location in Richmond’s Steveston Village, and while an exact address has yet to be shared, we’re already counting down the days until this spot opens up.

Address: Steveston Village, Richmond

When it announced it was shuttering, Salt Tasting Room shared it had plans to relocate to Chinatown in October 2021.

Now, nearly two years later, the concept has revealed the wonderful news that Chinatown is still the plan and that the team is aiming to open soon.

Address: 227 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the US, has announced it’s opening a new BC location.

The concept is known for its breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

Address: Willoughby Town Centre, Langley

