Just a couple of weeks ago, we shared that a new cafe concept would be taking over the Whitewood Coffee space on Oak Street, which closed earlier this summer.

Located at 3208 Oak Street, on the corner of 16th Avenue, Comma Cafe plans to serve “great coffee” and “delicious in-house baked goods and food items.”

After a few weeks of hard work to transform the space into something new, Comma Cafe has finally opened its doors today, September 13, at 7 am.

For now, this spot is softly opened, which means its opening hours will vary depending on the day.

Address: 3208 Oak Street, Vancouver

