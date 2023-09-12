It’s one of the first September days that have actually felt like fall here in Vancouver, which means we’re officially ready for ramen season.

Just in time for the switch in seasons, a brand-new ramen trailer has just started popping up in Vancouver, and we can’t wait to try it out.

Cofu Vegan Ramen comes to us from the same folks behind Cofu Pressed Sushi, the vegan restaurant and self-proclaimed “sober bar” near Granville Island.

Instead of operating a full-scale, brick-and-mortar restaurant, Cofu Vegan Ramen is a portable trailer that will be popping up in various locations around the city.

As for the menu, things here are super simple and pared back, with four options currently on offer: a Spicy Vegan Soup Ramen, Spicy Vegan Almond + Oats Ramen, Spicy Vegan Mazesoba, and a “Shortrib” Bowl.

The ramen is packed with sesame seeds, cilantro, green onion, and soy protein flakes and is served in a flavour-dense mushroom-based broth.

The “organic noodles are served in a very addictive soup stock,” says Akiko Otsuka, owner of both Cofu Pressed sushi and this new ramen venture.

The ramen bowls are made from completely natural ingredients, she says, with about 30 different ingredients and spices, making them particularly layered in flavour and nutritionally dense – perfect for a rainy day.

The “Shortrib” Bowl is a rice option for those who aren’t in the mood for soup, with a vegan take on shortribs alongside teriyaki sauce, black sushi rice, and a hint of citrus.

If you want to check out Cofu Vegan Ramen, it’ll be popping up this week on Wednesday, September 13 at 577 Carolina Street, right next to Emily Carr University of Art and Design, between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm.

Cofu Vegan Ramen

Address: Keep tabs on its location via its website

