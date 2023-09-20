A new neighbourhood gem in the making has just opened up on Vancouver’s Victoria Drive, which is already undoubtedly one of our favourite areas for eating.

The One BBQ Kitchen is located at 6978 Victoria Drive, just on the corner of E 54th Avenue, and serves up a range of BBQ items, congee, noodle soups, fried rice, and more.

You can also opt to grab a BBQ combo featuring a mix of items like BBQ char siu, duck, spare ribs, soy sauce chicken, and more.

The One BBQ Kitchen opened in mid-August in a space that was formerly an electronics store. The casual dining spot now features artwork that mimics the neon-lighted food stalls commonly found in Hong Kong – a full transformation, to be sure, but also a quiet nod to the former tenant.

You’ll find The One BBQ Kitchen open Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm and closed on Wednesdays.

The One BBQ Kitchen

Address: 6978 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram