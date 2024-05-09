Locanda dell’Orso: Inside Vancouver's newest Italian restaurant

It’s been less than one month since we shared word of Vancouver’s new forthcoming Italian dining concept, Locanda dell’Orso, and it’s nearly ready to open to the public.

Dished was lucky enough to pop into the space before its launch. The eatery’s name means “Inn of the Bear” in Italian. It’s situated at 350 West Pender Street under the historic Victorian Hotel.

It may look familiar as it was the former digs of Autostrada Downtown before it closed in January, but it’s officially time to usher in a new era for the address, and we can confirm it’s going to be a delicious one.

Locanda dell’Orso is a thoughtful and authentic family-style concept that comes to us from a group of seasoned industry vets: Ianna Vazquez (restaurant director), Marquella Uhrig (head chef), Doireann Walsh (general manager), and Riccardo Farina (bar manager).

Drawing on the legend of the Innkeeper and the Bear, the team shared their initial inspiration for the eatery last month.

“Legend has it, a bear — escaped from the Colosseum — sought refuge in the courtyard of an inn where it was welcomed with food and shelter. Locanda dell’Orso was built on this philosophy, leading with a welcoming and hospitable atmosphere where customers can celebrate food and cultural diversity.”

Aside from the lore behind the concept and name, Locanda dell’Orso offers a fabulous place to settle in and enjoy some quality, elevated Italian bites and sips.

The 1,500 sq ft restaurant has received a facelift and once it’s full of hungry folks, the ambiance will surely be off the charts.

Locanda dell’Orso’s menu focuses on dishes traditionally found in Northern and Coastal Italy.

During our preview, we tasted a handful of the offerings, including a stellar Pappardelle, made with boar ragu, juniper, sage, and grana padano.

Another highlight we checked was the Chicken Liver Mousse served with preserves, carta di musica, fruit and nut-seeded crisp.

We can’t skip over the Olive Oil Cake. This is a must-order if you have a sweet tooth.

In addition to those dishes and many more, you can expect a great selection of wines from both BC and Italy.

The cocktail program here boasts sips like the Campari Shakerato and the Moka Espresso Martini made with 100% Colombian arabica single-origin coffee from Estratto Coffee.

At launch, you will find Locanda dell’Orso operating Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 pm.

Locanda dell’Orso will open to the public next week. Stay tuned for an exact opening date to be revealed soon.

Address: 350 West Pender Street, Vancouver

