Daruma to open fifth Metro Vancouver location

Daruma Japanese Market is getting ready to launch its fifth location in Metro Vancouver, and it’s right here in Downtown Vancouver.

This new location, located on the first floor of JW Marriott (Parq), will open to the public on May 18. The grand opening celebration starts at 10 am.

Daruma already has a store inside JW Marriot, but it is in a different location. Dished was told that this store “will be bigger in size” and offer a much wider range of products.

“This expansion allows us to offer a wider variety of Japanese snacks and brands, and the store‘s layout has been meticulously designed to reflect an authentic Japanese ambiance,” said Daruma. “Our goal is to bring a genuine cultural experience to the residents of downtown Vancouver through our extensive selection of Japanese snacks.”

Address: JW Marriot Parq Vancouver — 39 Smithe St, Vancouver

