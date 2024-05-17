FoodRestaurant Openings

Daruma to open fifth Metro Vancouver location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
May 17 2024, 11:06 pm
Daruma to open fifth Metro Vancouver location
Courtesy Daruma Convenience Store

Daruma Japanese Market is getting ready to launch its fifth location in Metro Vancouver, and it’s right here in Downtown Vancouver.

This new location, located on the first floor of JW Marriott (Parq), will open to the public on May 18. The grand opening celebration starts at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daruma (@daruma_japanese_market)

Daruma already has a store inside JW Marriot, but it is in a different location. Dished was told that this store “will be bigger in size” and offer a much wider range of products.

“This expansion allows us to offer a wider variety of Japanese snacks and brands, and the store‘s layout has been meticulously designed to reflect an authentic Japanese ambiance,” said Daruma. “Our goal is to bring a genuine cultural experience to the residents of downtown Vancouver through our extensive selection of Japanese snacks.”

Will you be checking out this new Japanese market? Let us know in the comments.

Daruma Japanese Market

Address: JW Marriot Parq Vancouver — 39 Smithe St, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop