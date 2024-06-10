In November 2023, Dished reported that signs for a new Breka location had popped up in Vancouver. Now, the highly anticipated cafe has officially opened its Breka East Hastings location.

Located at 2434 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, this spot was where Polonia Sausage House used to be before it relocated to 2745 E Hastings Street in early 2022.

“Good morning (Hastings) Sunrise! It’s a brew-tiful day,” shared the bakery in the announcement post.

Aside from being open 24/7, Breka is best known for its extensive menu of cafe classics with an assortment of lattes and pastries. We’re big fans of the Hedgehog Mocha and Pistachio Filled Donut. You’ll be able to find all of your Breka faves at this new spot.

Breka Sunrise is now officially open. Are you excited about this new 24/7 cafe location? Let us know in the comments.

Breka East Hastings

Address: 2434 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

