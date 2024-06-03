FoodRestaurants & BarsUrbanizedRestaurant Openings

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar opens in Vancouver tomorrow

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Jun 3 2024
Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar opens in Vancouver tomorrow
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Dished gave you an early sneak peek of Vancouver’s newest rooftop hangout about a month ago. Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar is now nearly ready to open its doors to patrons.

The elevated oasis is perched atop the city’s newest five-star boutique hotel, the AZUR Legacy Hotel, and will open to the public on Tuesday, June 4.

Find it open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 to 11 pm, when you can enjoy the swanky bar and Arabesque-inspired restaurant, offering seats for 99 people.

Read our full feature on the concept here and be sure to mark your calendar.

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Address: AZUR Legacy Hotel — 833 West Pender Street, Vancouver

