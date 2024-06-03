Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar opens in Vancouver tomorrow
Jun 3 2024, 7:07 pm
Dished gave you an early sneak peek of Vancouver’s newest rooftop hangout about a month ago. Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar is now nearly ready to open its doors to patrons.
The elevated oasis is perched atop the city’s newest five-star boutique hotel, the AZUR Legacy Hotel, and will open to the public on Tuesday, June 4.
Find it open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 to 11 pm, when you can enjoy the swanky bar and Arabesque-inspired restaurant, offering seats for 99 people.
Read our full feature on the concept here and be sure to mark your calendar.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Vancouver's highly anticipated authentic chai cafe is finally opening this week
- Family-owned and -operated donut shop closes its doors in Vancouver
- Vancouver brewery relaunches popular 100-seat beer and cocktail garden
Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar
Address: AZUR Legacy Hotel — 833 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok