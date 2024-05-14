Monarch Burger: Inside Vancouver's must-try new handheld joint

The King is back, baby! Monarch Burger’s highly anticipated brick-and-mortar location officially opens on Wednesday, May 15.

We popped into the popular concept’s first-ever standalone location at 3034 Main Street, right next to laid-back watering hole Uncle Abe’s, to check out the 500 sq ft space and menu ahead of the launch.

This celebrated local burger brand is best known for Chef Robert Belcham’s “Dirty Burger” cheeseburger, which has been much-loved since its public debut in 2014 at Campagnolo Upstairs.

Monarch Burger will offer seven different menu items out of its new digs, including the Dirty Burger, which can be made a double (aka the Double Dirty).

Aside from the Dirty Burger and the classic Burger, other handhelds available for order include a Veggie Mushroom Burger. For sides, Smokey Beef Fat Fries, Poutine, and the all-dressed Spicy Loaded Poutine made with pulled pork and Wreck Peach Hot Sauce from Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse food truck are also available.

All the burgers here feature locally sourced 66 Acres beef, handmade buns (Belcham’s recipe) crafted by a local bakery and delivered daily, lettuce, tomatoes, homemade pickles, and Monarch’s top-secret sauce.

Monarch has cold beer and soda up for grabs too.

Come launch, you can take your eats to-go or enjoy while sitting at one of the 13 high tops inside. Outside, a sidewalk and curbside patio await for the sunny days.

If you want to relax next door at Uncle Abe’s, you can bring your bites over there, too.

Monarch Burger will operate seven days a week. Hours are 11 am until 1 am on weekdays and 11 am until 2 am on weekends.

Monarch Burger

Address: 3034 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok