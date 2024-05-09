Via Tevere Main Street will officially open next week

If you’re a fan of good pizza and live in Vancouver, chances are high that you’ve checked out Via Tevere since it first opened back in 2012.

The Victoria Drive eatery is a pie staple in this city, and lucky for us, the team announced a second location was in the works last month.

Via Tevere Main Street is nearly ready to welcome patrons in, and Dished popped in ahead of the launch to get a taste of what’s in store for pizza-lovers.

This 3240 Main Street space was formerly home to Via Tevere’s plant-forward sister shop, Grano.

The vegan/vegetarian pizzeria opted for a to-go format in February, leaving the brick-and-mortar spot available for Via to set up its second location.

Founders Dom and Frank Morra are at the helm of the popular pizzeria serving up Southern Italian eats.

The duo’s new South Main outpost will offer seats for 32 inside and 24 outside on a sidewalk and curbside patio,

“After 12 incredible years of Via Tevere on Victoria Drive, we are so excited to finally be launching a second outpost of our beloved pizzeria,” says co-founder Dom Morra.

“The expansion of Via Tevere has been a long time coming and we wanted to ensure we found the right location to grow the brand. The Main Street community has been very supportive so far and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests into the new space starting this month.”

Via Tevere Main Street’s interior is clean and rustic, the perfect backdrop for those looking to enjoy a menu of fresh salads, antipasti, and over a dozen Neapolitan-style pizzas.

The VPN-certified pizzas are hand-stretched and made with one of three bases: pomodoro (red sauce), bianca (olive oil), or alla panna (cream sauce).

Toppings range from fior di latte, prosciutto crudo and capicollo to salame and rapini, to name a few. This spot will also offer some plant-based pizza offerings from Grano for dine-in, and the concept’s full menu is available for pickup and delivery at Via Tevere Main Street.

We can’t skip over the homestyle meatballs, which, in our opinion, are a must-order. As are the housemade desserts like tiramisu and cannoli.

For sips, expect an array of BC and Italian wine, craft beer, and classic Italian cocktails and after-dinner digestivo.

Via Tevere Main Street is set to open on May 15. It’ll be operating for walk-in service Tuesday to Sunday from 4 pm until late.

Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver

