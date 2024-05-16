It’s time to get excited, as Vancouver’s slick new watering hole, Prophecy, has an official opening date.

The highly anticipated cocktail destination is situated beneath the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia, in the heart of the city’s downtown core.

We headed to that signature wooden door (if you know, you know), located on the building’s Howe Street side, and meandered down the mirrored staircase to check out the space’s transformation ahead of its launch.

Turning the corner, we were met with Prophecy’s captivating interior, designed by Ste Marie Studio.

The space aims to blend “classic sophistication with modern allure” all while paying tribute to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, both its past and future.

On top of ample seating, custom lighting, and a stunning (and huge) central bar, Prophecy is the first venue in Canada to partner with Apollo, a digital display that acts as an ever-changing canvas, delivering inspiring — and ever-changing — artwork.

A gorgeous private room at the back of the space can be opened up or closed off by seamless pocket doors, and there’s an impressive wine display and dedicated area for the live jazz and DJ performances that Prophecy will host, all part of its robust music program.

This concept is spearheaded by At Home Hospitality’s operating partners, Justin Mensah-Coker, Teddy Wilkie, and Mike Rose.

At Home Hospitality operates super popular downtown destinations Banter Room and The Living Room at Hotel Belmont. During our walk-through, Wilkie shared that Prophecy was the final piece of the puzzle.

In addition to the dreamy interior, guests can look forward to a thoughtfully curated cocktail program by beverage director Jeff Savage.

Together with Bar Manager Nicole Cote, the overall vision for cutting-edge mixology with vintage charm will come to life at Prophecy upon opening.

The cocktail menu here draws inspiration from “writers, poets, musicians, and artists.” Every patron’s journey will be guided by the destination’s Cocktail Book, which offers sips in four palate preferences: Spirituous, Refreshing, Herbaceous, or Lush.

Prophecy’s menu will offer a lineup of “Short Story” selections, aka “small serves to be consumed quickly,” along with a rotating “Community Cheers” item, which will serve as a fundraising initiative for a rotating charity every month.

There will also be a list of non-alcoholic beverages up for order.

The high-end lounge will serve up a menu of eats to compliment its cocktail menu.

Think truffle fries, marinated warm olives, salmon aburi, fresh oysters, and a decadent A5 Wagyu Katsu Sando meant for sharing.

Prophecy opens to the public on May 22. After that, find it operating daily from 4 pm until late.

Prophecy

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-233-2953

