Purebread to open its new Kitsilano location this weekend

Hanna McLean
May 31 2024, 5:59 pm
There’s always something sugary up for order at Purebread, and this week the brand shared some sweet news with Dished that we’re excited to fill you in on.

The popular bakery is opening its newest location in Kitsilano on W 4th Avenue on Saturday, and we popped in for a sneak peek ahead of the official launch.

Known for its epic array of super-sized treats like cookies, meringues, and cakes, the new location will also offer the concept’s signature selection of fresh breads, scones, and savoury morsels.

Purebread W 4th Ave

Purebread W 4th Ave

Purebread W 4th Ave

Drink-wise, folks can enjoy caffeinated beverages and kombucha to go or at one of the tables inside the new location.

This is Purebread’s eighth location in or around Vancouver, including a spot at YVR Airport.

A UBC location is slated to open in September 2025. We’ll keep you posted as details become available.

Purebread W 4th Ave

Purebread W 4th Ave

In the meantime, Purebread W 4th Avenue is officially open to the public on June 1. Be sure to pop by and check it out.

@dishedvan Purebread fans will be happy to know it added a new location in Vancouver 🍞 #dishedvan #dishedvancouver #vancouver #canada #purebread #bakedgoods ♬ Lounge – Nigh22

Purebread – W 4th Ave

Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-1595

Instagram

