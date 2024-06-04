FoodRestaurant Openings

Mr. Granville 2993: BBQ and hot pot spot now open in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Jun 4 2024, 7:27 pm
Mr. Granville 2993: BBQ and hot pot spot now open in Vancouver
Jenna Silverstone/Daily Hive

One restaurant closes, and another one takes its place. A new hot pot spot has opened in the now-closed Niu Niu BBQ location in Vancouver.

As the name suggests, Mr. 2993 Granville BBQ, Hot Pot and Bar is a new restaurant located at 2993 Granville Street that serves BBQ, hot pot, and an assortment of drinks.

Mr. 2993 Granville

Jenna Silverstone/Daily Hive

According to Google reviews, the new spot also features a tiny and intimate Japanese-style patio. It is open 11 am to 11 pm daily.

The location has been home to numerous Asian eateries over the years, including Niu Niu BBQ and Kyo BBQ and Sushi House.

Will you be checking out this new BBQ and hot pot destination? Let us know in the comments.

Mr. 2993 Granville BBQ, Hot Pot and Bar

Address: 2993 Granville Street, Vancouver

