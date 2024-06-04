One restaurant closes, and another one takes its place. A new hot pot spot has opened in the now-closed Niu Niu BBQ location in Vancouver.

As the name suggests, Mr. 2993 Granville BBQ, Hot Pot and Bar is a new restaurant located at 2993 Granville Street that serves BBQ, hot pot, and an assortment of drinks.

According to Google reviews, the new spot also features a tiny and intimate Japanese-style patio. It is open 11 am to 11 pm daily.

The location has been home to numerous Asian eateries over the years, including Niu Niu BBQ and Kyo BBQ and Sushi House.

Will you be checking out this new BBQ and hot pot destination? Let us know in the comments.

Mr. 2993 Granville BBQ, Hot Pot and Bar

Address: 2993 Granville Street, Vancouver

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok