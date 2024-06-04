Fans of Damso Modern Korean Restaurant have something to be excited about, as the restaurant is opening a new Korean seafood concept: Bada by Damso.

Located at 1680 Robson Street, this new spot will specialize in all things seafood. Anticipate tasty bites like seafood toppoki, clam bibimbap, seafood ramen with mussels, clams, and shrimp.

Plus, to celebrate its opening, Bada is offering a 20% off promo for all drinks for its first two weeks. All you have to do is post a picture or video and tag @bada.by.damso on Instagram or leave a Google review. You can find the full details of the promo on its Instagram page.

Will you be checking out this new concept by Damso? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1680 Robson Street, Vancouver

