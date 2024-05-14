Paul Le Cafe: New grab-and-go cafe from Paul Bakery opens in Vancouver

It’s 3 pm on a Monday, and the only thing that will get you through your workday is a quick and sweet little treat. But where do you go for this end-of-day snack? Well, Paul Le Cafe, of course!

Paul Le Cafe is a new grab-and-go spot from Paul Bakery. Here, you’ll find many of Paul’s signature items as well as some new treats.

Dished went ahead of the grand opening for an inside look at this new spot. Warning: if you weren’t craving a sweet treat before, you’ll definitely want one after reading this.

Paul opened its first location in Vancouver in 2021 on Robson Street, but the bakery has a much longer history than that, as it has been making baked goods since 1889. Today, it has hundreds of locations all across the globe.

Paul Bakery said that while its first location was a renowned bakery, it was also a coffee and tea house. Dished was told that this new spot “pays hommage to this first Maison de Qualité as much for the free interpretation of its Art Déco style as for the very French art of associating coffee with mouth-watering viennoiseries, irresistible pastries or, further still, freshly prepared savoury snacks.”

The new location is inside Vancouver Centre II at 733 Seymour Street. You’ll find a pastry case full of tasty goodies as well as an extensive drink menu.

Food-wise, Paul Le Cafe has everything you’d want and more. During our visit, we got to try many of the tasty items available.

A must-try is Paul’s macarons. Other Paul classics on the menu include its canelés, fruit tarts, croissants, and more!

On the topic of croissants, Paul Le Cafe has some unique croissants only available at this spot. These include the viral flattened crispy croissants and cookie croissants.

Looking for something more thirst-quenching? Why not try one of Paul’s zero-alcohol mojitos? It’s the perfectly minty, fresh, and bubbly beverage to enjoy during these warm and summery days.

If you prefer something more coffee-forward, they also have a line of frappes to enjoy (but don’t worry — you can also find your standard drip coffees and lattes at this spot).

For more substantial bites, Paul Le Cafe also serves tasty sandwiches and flatbreads. We recommend trying the Margharita flatbread and the chicken and brie sandwich. Both were filling and the perfect size for lunch.

Paul Le Cafe is currently softly opened. Its grand opening is scheduled for May 21. During its grand opening, it will be handing out 50 free coffee and 50 free pastry vouchers to the first customers through the door.

Will you be checking out this new pastry stop? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 733 Seymour Street, Vancouver

