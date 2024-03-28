Popular outdoor cocktail bar Chupito is expanding to the great indoors

Changes are coming to 322 Hastings Street, as popular outdoor cocktail spot Chupito expands into the great indoors.

The current indoor tenant, La Taqueria, announced it would be relocating from its original Hastings Street digs after 15 years of operation there and heading to 601 W Hastings Street later this year.

Once the celebrated taco spot makes the move, Chupito will move in and expand on its already successful outdoor patio, located at the back alley of the address.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce our indoor dining experience while preserving the essence of what makes Chupito so special – our beloved patio,” says Tara Davies, co-owner of Chupito.

“Our new indoor space will not only provide guests with an alternative dining option but also allow us to extend the menu adding to crowd favourites that define Chupito.”

Chupito’s indoor space will open to the public mid-summer. You can expect that much-loved patio to be back in action at the beginning of May, though.

To celebrate the growth, the concept will be launching a refreshed food program mixing signature dishes and new offerings.

Chupito first opened its doors in 2021. Patrons (and us) instantly loved the alley-facing, open-air space, complete with all the charm and character you’d expect to find at a hole-in-the-wall neighbourhood gem in Mexico.

The concept earned Michelin recognition in both 2022 and 2023 with a Bib Gourmand nod.

We’ll keep you posted on all the details about the expansion and Chupito’s new menu as they come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok