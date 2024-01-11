One of downtown Vancouver’s most notable hotels, Rosewood Hotel Georgia, has officially closed to undergo some major changes.

This 801 W Georgia Street property is about to get a comprehensive renovation.

Both the hotel and its soon-to-be revived culinary and beverage spaces, Reflections Terrace and 1927 Lobby Lounge, are set to reopen later this year.

“We continue to challenge ourselves at Rosewood Hotel Georgia to create transformative experiences that capture the essence of Vancouver’s vibrant character which is why we could not be more thrilled to unveil this extensive rebirth,” says Safwan Abu Risheh, managing director at Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

View this post on Instagram

Rosewood Hotel Georgia’s 156 rooms, including the property’s 22 suites, will all be refurbished as a part of the renovations. The hotel is expected to reopen in early April 2024.

Guests can anticipate an expanded area when it comes to 1927 Lobby Lounge, which will offer “an exquisite version of fine dining and artisanal cocktails” and live entertainment on select nights come opening.

The popular Reflections Terrace will be turned into a destination for year-round sips and drinks, not just seasonal ones. Expect to see this spot launch in June 2024, and expect it to have a new fully retractable roof.

“We carefully selected both New York City interior designer Lillian Wu and Vancouver-based Ste. Marie Studio, an established interior design company with extensive experience in reimagining unique award-winning restaurants such as Kissa Tanto, Torafuku and more, for their thoughtful approach to crafting meaningful spaces that layer the property’s rich history. We look forward to sharing additional details on their forthcoming concepts in the New Year as we unveil our truly refined spaces reflective of the destination’s distinctive heritage,” continued Abu Risheh.

During the renovation period, both Hawksworth Restaurant and Bel Café will remain open to visitors.

We’ll keep you posted as the updates come. Stay tuned!

