Vancouver is home to some pretty epic snack options, and now another awesome spot has joined the list.

Hululu is an instant noodle bar serving more than 20 different types of instant noodles from Asia, including Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan.

What’s even cooler is that this spot allows you to customize your ramen with a variety of toppings. Examples include eggs, spam, mini squid-shaped hotdogs, and plenty of veggies.

It works like this: You order at a self-serve kiosk, grab your selected ramen from the wall of instant noodles, and then bring it to the counter with your receipt. From there, staff will put your ramen in a bowl and add your selected toppings.

You then take your bowl to the self-serve station, which has preset timers to make sure you get perfectly cooked ramen. A variety of sauces and seasonings are also available to add after you’re done cooking.

But it doesn’t stop at ramen. It also offers a line of bubble tea options to accompany your instant noodles.

As part of its grand opening, customers can enjoy 15% off their entire order plus four free toppings until the end of June. We challenge you to find a better deal than that in Vancouver.

Hululu opens its doors on June 14. Will you be checking out this instant noodle joint? Let us know in the comments.

Hululu

Address: 2184 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

