Snack Pack: New exotic snack shop now open in Vancouver
Looking for your next snack fix? Snack Pack, a new exotic snack shop that opened in Vancouver, has you covered.
The store features a wide assortment of candies, snacks, and sodas in flavours that are difficult to find in Canada. Think Mango Pepsi and so many different flavours of Milka.
Signs on the front of the shop also indicate that the space is expanding and will soon offer over 50 different ice cream flavours.
Located at 2204 W 4th Avenue in Vancouver, the new snack stop replaces the former Thirstyyy location, which was a Japanese convenience store.
Are you going to check out this new snack destination? Let us know in the comments.
Snack Pack Vancouver
Address: 2204 W 4th Ave, Vancouver
