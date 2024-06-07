Downtown Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia has reopened and unveiled its rejuvenated space along with a new swanky watering hole nestled in its lobby: The Georgia Bar.

This new mixology-focused concept aims to capture the spirit of the Gilded Art Deco era. The space’s centrepiece is a u-shaped Arabescatto Orobico marble-top bar.

Patrons can pull up stools to the bar or sit anywhere in the lounge surrounding it. The area is luxe and features elements like crushed velvets, rich leather, ornate crystal fixtures, and unique art.

At the far end of The Georgia Bar is a dedicated area for the piano where a live pianist, along with other musicians, will perform on select nights.

The attention to detail here is top-notch. In addition to a thoughtfully designed interior, this spot offers a selection of stellar sips, each named after the inspiration behind the drink.

Take the Patricia. Named after the hotel’s Patricia Room, which has hosted the likes of King Edward VIII, this drink is a delightful combination of Tanqueray No. Ten Gin, Dill-Lillet Blanc, Dry Vermouth, and lemon tincture.

While its focus is on cocktails, you can order wines, spirits, and zero-proof beverages here as well.

For bites, Dished was told its culinary program aims to immerse diners in an array of culturally diverse cuisines. The menu is made up of small plates (although we found some portions we tried quite sizeable) that are an homage to the wide selection of bites you’d find in and around Vancouver.

Think dishes such as “Paani Poori”, made from spice potato hash and tamarind chutney, topped with chilled mint water. These morsels are meant to be devoured in one single bite.

We checked out the “Wagyu on Toast” too, made with seared A5 wagyu, katsu sauce, horseradish cream, and caviar.

The Georgia Bar also boasts being the only place in Vancouver to offer “Caviar Bumps” for those times when the whole tin doesn’t tickle your fancy, but you still want to wet your whistle.

This elegant space is now open and invites guests inside to be transported to another era. The dress code here is Smart Casual.

The Georgia Bar joins another new cocktail spot in the building, Prophecy, located on the lower level of the hotel and accessed via an entrance on Howe Street.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia’s popular elevated outdoor space, Reflections, is currently undergoing some changes itself. That concept is set to be revealed down the line.

The Georgia Bar

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

