Inside Canada's first-ever Hello Kitty Cafe: Vancouver's cutest new spot

After numerous delays, the day is finally here: Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver is getting ready to open its doors.

This has been one of — if not the — most anticipated opening of the year, for obvious reasons.

We took a sneak peek inside ahead of opening to check out the space, try some of the treats, and meet Hello Kitty herself.

The concept

Licensed Hello Kitty Cafes exist throughout the United States, in places like Irvine, California, and Las Vegas, and are operated by Sanrio, the licensed distributor of the Hello Kitty brand. Hello Kitty Cafes and museums can also be found in Korea and China. However, this is Canada’s first (and currently only) Hello Kitty Cafe.

This new spot features two floors. The first is dedicated to a counter where you can order food and merch items, some of which are exclusive to Vancouver.

The space features a unique Vancouver-inspired setting surrounded by colourful and supercute Hello Kitty graphics. There are multiple photo backdrop opportunities for you to snap that perfect Instagram pic.

You can go up the stairs to access the second floor, which has seating options for those who want to stay and enjoy their treats. Up here, you’ll find some of the previously mentioned backdrops, like a bench carved into the wall in the shape of Hello Kitty’s head. If you’ve ever wanted to sit inside of Hello Kitty, this is your chance.

There are also multiple tables and seats (all coloured Hello Kitty pink, of course) for you to sit at, as well as a large window looking out into the street below.

The food

Vancouver’s Hello Kitty Cafe offers many adorable treats for you to enjoy. One of our favourites include what is possibly the cutest cake we’ve ever seen shaped like a little gift.

The cafe also serves a variety of ice creams. A must-try is the swirled strawberry and vanilla ice cream served inside a Hello Kitty-shaped taiyaki. It was almost too cute to eat.

Another tasty menu item is vanilla ice cream served with brown sugar pearls. If you’re a fan of brown sugar pearl milk tea, you’ll love this one. But don’t worry — you can also find regular bubble tea options on the menu.

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver is scheduled to open to the public at noon on Friday, May 17.

The launch date will even feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special appearance by the one and only Hello Kitty.

After launch, find this spot open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 pm and on Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 pm.

During its grand opening, from May 17 to 19, customers can get 10% off their orders when they post and tag Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver on Instagram.

With files from Hanna McLean

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

