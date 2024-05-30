Olivier's Breads just opened its new Vancouver location
Big news for fans of freshly baked bread: Olivier’s Breads just opened its first location in Vancouver, offering authentic French baked goods.
Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.
This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.
This brand currently operates a bakery café in Coquitlam (12 King Edward Street #101) but wholesales to dozens of grocery stores and markets across the Lower Mainland.
The new location is at 3885 Fraser Street, and it opened its doors to the public on May 30.
There is also signage for another new Olivier’s Breads location at 859 Hornby Street, the former location of a Hubbub Sandwich Shop.
Olivier’s Breads
Address: 3885 Fraser Street, Vancouver
