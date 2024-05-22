FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Tiko Pizza is now open on Robson Street in Vancouver

May 22 2024, 12:08 am
It’s the combo you never knew you needed in your life: boba and pizza. One spot has a goal to bring this dream team to the Vancouver dining scene, Tiko Pizza.

The new 1210 Robson Street destination has been “coming soon” for a while, but now, it’s finally opened its doors in the former location of a Jenjudan store, aka the “Master of Brown Sugar Drinks.”

Tiko describes itself as a place “where pizza and tea pearls unite,” and celebrated its grand opening over the weekend.

 

According to its website, the business offers a large selection of signature wood-fired Napoli pizzas, including veggie and vegan varieties.

“Tiko Pizza was born from a simple yet profound dream: to bring authentic, delicious pizza to our community. It all started when Amir, a seasoned pizza chef with years of experience in a bustling pizzeria, decided to share his passion for authentic pizza-making. Alongside him, his wife Neda, whose support and vision were instrumental in turning this dream into a reality.”

There are also fresh fruit teas, milk teas, and smoothies up for order.

Well, there you have it Vancouver. You now have a spot to get two foodie staples under one roof, at the same time.

Tiko Pizza

Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

