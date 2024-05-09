FoodDessertsRestaurant Openings

Vegas Donuts: Vancouver's destination for retro-inspired donuts is now open

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
May 9 2024, 4:45 pm
Vegas Donuts: Vancouver's destination for retro-inspired donuts is now open

The day has finally come: Vegas Donuts has opened its doors.

This donut shop specializes in retro-themed donuts that look absolutely delicious.

“Revisit the joy of vintage Las Vegas with Vegas Donuts! Our baby blue and pink donut shop whisks you back to an era filled with peace, love, and, of course, delicious treats. Enjoy family recipes past down generations from old Las Vegas!” shared the donut shop online.

Donuts include ones covered with caramel popcorn, gummy bears, marshmallows, and so much more.

“Inspired by our grandparents’ donut store in the 1960s, Vegas Donuts serves divine treats with a nostalgic hit,” continued the donut shop.

Located at 4003 Knight Street in Vancouver, the shop is open Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Will you be checking out this new retro-inspired donut shop? Let us know in the comments.

Vegas Donuts

Address: 4003 Knight Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop