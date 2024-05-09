The day has finally come: Vegas Donuts has opened its doors.

This donut shop specializes in retro-themed donuts that look absolutely delicious.

“Revisit the joy of vintage Las Vegas with Vegas Donuts! Our baby blue and pink donut shop whisks you back to an era filled with peace, love, and, of course, delicious treats. Enjoy family recipes past down generations from old Las Vegas!” shared the donut shop online.

Donuts include ones covered with caramel popcorn, gummy bears, marshmallows, and so much more.

“Inspired by our grandparents’ donut store in the 1960s, Vegas Donuts serves divine treats with a nostalgic hit,” continued the donut shop.

Located at 4003 Knight Street in Vancouver, the shop is open Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm.

