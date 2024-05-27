Killer Ice Cream just opened and is serving up real fruit ice cream

With summer fast approaching, there’s no better time to talk about Killer Ice Cream, which just opened its doors in Vancouver.

The menu features a build-your-own-ice-cream concept, where you can choose your size, base, and flavour. As of right now, there are 12 flavours to enjoy, including strawberry, banana, passionfruit, basil, and mint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KILLER 🍦ICE CREAM (@killer.icecream.kitsilano)

“Every cone is a custom-made symphony of real fruit flavour blended with BC’s best ice cream, plant-based ice cream, and frozen yogurt,” says Killer on its website.

“Step inside our colourfully immersive, vibrant yet mellow meeting place where locally sourced, whole ingredients rule everything around us, complemented only by the very best from growers and producers around the world.”

The new shop is the product of muralist and graphic artist Leslie Phelan Glik and her husband, German Glik.

“This project represents the coming together of our top three shared passions — business, art and design, and high-quality desserts made with the very best natural ingredients,” shared Leslie. “We searched the city for the perfect location to launch our brand and landed in the beautiful beachside neighbourhood of Kitsilano. Ice cream and the beach; name a more iconic duo, right?!”

Will you be checking out this new ice cream spot? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 3659 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.