Chupito: Vancouver's hidden outdoor cocktail bar is back

We’ve been big fans of Chupito since it first launched in 2021.

What started as a seasonal outdoor cocktail bar accessed by an alleyway in downtown Vancouver has now become a warm-weather staple for many (like us) who like exceptional cocktails, incredible food, and a fantastic ambiance and vibe.

Located behind La Taqueria in Gastown at 322 W Hastings Street, Dished recently shared that Chupito has plans to expand indoors later this year.

Chupito will take over the space currently occupied by the taco spot, as La Taqueria will be relocating from its original Hastings Street digs after 15 years of operation and heading to 601 W Hastings Street.

Between the forthcoming growth of the overall operation and its recent Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand nod, excitement for Chupito’s reopening for the 2024 season is at an all-time high.

Now, it’s time to celebrate, as the downtown destination is officially open daily from 5 pm to 10 pm (weather permitting).

We were able to visit ahead of the launch and check out some old favourites and exciting new menu additions.

The frozen margarita machine was spinning, and as soon as our tiny welcome drink — aka a chupito, hit the table — we knew we were back!

While this spot offers a solid list of beer, cider, and wine, we have to mention that this year, Chupito’s cocktail menu is truly a can’t-miss.

All drinks are made as sustainably as possible, as zero waste is important here.

Some standouts we sampled include the Cuernavaca made from Wallflower Gin, Cocchi Americano, Noilly Pratt Extra Dry, Basil, and Green Bell Pepper, as well as the Acapulco, Chupito’s take on a frozen Pina Colada made with Strawberry & Maraschino (this might be the drink of the summer).

Pair any of the sips up for order with the Mexican fare, and it’s sure to be a killer dining experience.

Fresh seafood, oysters, and some of the best octopus we’ve had in a while are all things you can look forward to here.

Check out our sneak peek at Chupito and let us know if you’re going in the comments. If yes, we’ll see you there!

