More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

May is about to get underway and Metro Vancouver is filled with fantastic events to experience.

From Jurassic World Live to Shipyards Night Market, Colour Fest and more, here are 45 fantastic things to do around the city this month.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

You might also like: Werq The World: "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars are taking over Rogers Arena this summer

Fetch alert: Four spectacular Broadway musicals are coming to Vancouver

Weezer and Third Eye Blind are coming to West Vancouver this summer

Things to do in May

What: The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Rogers Arena with two shows in May. Twain’s Queen of Me Tour will feature special guest Lindsay Ell.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

When: May 2 and 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 throughout the spring and summer. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes seven Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.

Studio Ghibli Forever! is an ongoing series throughout 2023, with additional films being added to the screening lineup later this year.

When: Various dates until July 17, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Purchase online

What: Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: May 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: The 17th annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival features a curated 20-acre flower scape with more than seven million bulbs planted, including 30 tulip varieties, 16 types of daffodils, and five types of hyacinths.

Those looking to get more in-depth with their photo ops will want to track down the seven swing sets, the 1950s Morris convertible, a 1965 Airstream trailer, and more at the festival.

When: Open until early-to-mid May 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Sunrise tickets, from 6 to 7 am, will be available on weekends)

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sunday until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and a free photo booth.

When: May 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, and 27 and 28, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: TEDxWhistler returns this spring with an exciting in-person lineup that includes the country’s first female prime minister.

The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, the 19th prime minister of Canada, will be part of the independently run non-profit TED event happening on Sunday, May 27, at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC).

She and other inspiring speakers will be presenting world-changing ideas on this year’s theme of Purpose.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre – 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, or virtual livestream

Cost: Starting at $125 for general admission and $50 for livestream. VIP experience is also available. Purchase online

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The second annual Vancouver Hong Kong Fair, presented by HK House, is the biggest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada. Guests can visit the free event to learn about the region’s Hong Konger community while checking out the numerous vendors and activities.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free. Express Guaranteed-Entry Tickets on sale now

What: Are you currently looking for work? Discover your next career at MOSAIC’s 11th Annual Job Fair on May 9, 2023, at the Croatian Cultural Centre.

Meet with 70+ employers looking to fill various jobs in business, finance, IT, hospitality, trades, healthcare, retail, customer service, and more.

When: May 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Monumental Scandals Tour peels back the curtain on the shady history behind Vancouver’s grandest heritage buildings. Highlights include a private viewing inside the Marine Building and a tale of greed, rum-running, and back-room real estate deals, a story about deadly jealousy, at the city’s former courthouse, and an introduction to scandalous vaudeville dancer Marie Lloyd and her deal with the White House.

When: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting on May 3, 2023

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts at the corner of Robson and Granville Streets, in front of Old Navy

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: Now until May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

What: Expect to see Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, and the mighty T. rex taking centre stage during the Canadian premiere event. Jurassic World Live features over 24 film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic, and performer-operated dinosaurs, with each dinosaur built with the latest technology and Hollywood studio quality.

These dinosaurs are accompanied by real Gyrospheres, digital projection, special effects, and a continuous stream of impressive stunts.

When: May 19 to 21 and May 26 to 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 11 am and 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Preshow experience starts one hour earlier.

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting December 20 at 10 am

What: Superstar Luke Combs has announced he will be stopping in the city next May as part of his 2023 world tour. Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and won the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2022 CMAs.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) is hosting its family-friendly annual open house on Saturday, May 13, with live music, tours around the plant, and more.

The community open house will invite guests to check out Heidelberg Concrete’s huge trucks and honk the air horns. All ages can then play in a giant sandbox, get their face painted, have the chance to win prizes, and more.

When: May 13, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) – 1415 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 20, at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrant coloured powder.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $10 for children ages 3 to 12. The ticket includes access to the Colour Zone and a powdered colour packet. Purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with two exciting home games in May. Catch them in action against Minnesota United on May 6, Seattle Sounders on May 20, and Houston Dynamo on May 31

When: May 6, 20, and 31, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks take on the Calgary Wranglers in the Calder Cup Pacific Division semi-finals. Cheer on the team at the Abbotsford Centre.

When: May 3 and 5, 2023 (plus May 7 if needed)

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Everett AquaSox from May 9 to 14, and the Eugene Emeralds from May 30 to June 4.

When: May 9 to 14, 2023, May 30 to June 4, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

Bon Appetit

What: Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and Showcase Restaurant is here to help you honour the special moms in your life. Treat them to a delicious brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 10:30 am to 2 pm, with all the works and chef’s action stations. available for everyone to enjoy.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: Showcase Restaurant – 1122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $85 per person, $35 for kids 12 and under. Reserve online

What: Restaurants in different cities sign up and create a unique pizza to offer patrons from May 1 to 14. Each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

This year, DoorDash is the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can order your favourite pizzas for takeout in addition to having the option of dining in.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants around Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of La Pizza Week restaurants Online

What: Celebrating its 8th annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, including Wayward Distillery, Sons of Vancouver Distillery, and Indigenous World Spirits, to name just a few. From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample.

Food trucks will also be on-site from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Where: May 13, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 plus fees, purchase online

What: Running on various dates through to the end of June, each block party promises to round up more than 25 different food trucks, as well as a beer garden, local market vendors, and live entertainment.

The events are all free and dog-friendly, too, so you’re welcome to bring your furry companion to join in on all the summery (and springy) food fun.

When: May 13 and 14, 2023

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Brewhalla is taking over Fort Langley Park on May 20 with more than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips. There’ll also be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Online

What: Step into a “botanical oasis” and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden. The domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.

Guests can expect H Tasting Lounge’s signature selection of west coast-inspired dishes and shareable plates alongside some tableside displays such as a Flamed 50 oz Certified Angus Beef Tomahawk Steak. And as always, H Tasting Lounge will have an array of picture-perfect cocktails up for order as well.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: To celebrate the season of the delectable seafood, Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 28 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf. The annual event is hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia.

When: May 28, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Free for access to the docks, view cooking demos, and more (family-friendly). $10 for 10 oz of Prawn Bisque and a Bun (family-friendly). $79 for Spot Prawn Brunch with a tasting menu of six spot prawn dishes (19 years and up). Purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Gryphon Development and Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra (VMO) are partnering for the Life in Balance Concert Series in May, with a premiere event on Wednesday, May 3 at the VAG.

VMO will perform a selection of classical pieces as well as new music at the VAG, including “Life In Balance,” a song composed by VMO Maestro Ken Hsieh for Gryphon’s latest development project, Marco Polo. The free performance will explore the theme of East meets West collaboration and invites guests to take part in the artistic creation.

When: May 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, reserve tickets online

What: Joey McIntyre of the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block will be live in concert at the Hollywood Theatre on Tuesday, May 2.

The youngest member of the multi-platinum group is expected to perform a mix of his own hits as well as chart-toppers from NKOTB. And tickets are on sale now.

When: May 2, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists close to home next month. Art Vancouver returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 4 to 7 with an eclectic contingent of exhibitors from around the globe.

Western Canada’s largest international art fair will host new artists and galleries while celebrating a diverse lineup of voices.

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

This large farmers’ market takes place right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 2, 2023 (Then Christmas in the Village events from December 15 to 17, 2023)

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley