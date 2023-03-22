Spot Prawn season is an incredibly brief one, lasting only six weeks from roughly the beginning of May, which makes its arrival each year that much more highly anticipated.

To celebrate the season of the delectable seafood, Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 28 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.

The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3:30 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chefs’ Table Society of BC (@chefstablebc)

The event will feature two brunch seatings (one at 11 am and one at 1:30 pm) for those over 19, and tickets will also be available for the ever-favourite prawn bisque.

There will be local celebrity chefs performing cooking demos, as well as sustainability partners offering educational sessions, both of which will be open to the public.

This is also your chance to purchase some fresh local BC Spot Prawns directly from fishers at the Wharf.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale on April 1.

When: Sunday, May 28 from 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale online as of April 1

