EventsArtsCurated

Legendary Broadway musical "CATS" is coming to Vancouver this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 8 2023, 10:49 pm
Legendary Broadway musical "CATS" is coming to Vancouver this spring
"CATS" (Broadway Across Canada/Matthew Murphy)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Winter Pride Comedy Extravaganza

Sun, February 19, 8:00pm

The Winter Pride Comedy Extravaganza
Lee Brice

Tue, April 11, 7:30pm

Lee Brice
Kali Uchis

Tue, May 23, 8:00pm

Kali Uchis
SelfieFest 2023

Sat, July 29, 9:00am

SelfieFest 2023
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history is strutting its way into Vancouver this May.

Broadway Across Canada’s CATS will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from May 23 to 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster starting on Monday, February 13 at 10 am.

The record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of an extraordinary tribe of felines who gather for their annual ball to rejoice, dance, and sing while deciding which cat will be reborn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Broadway Across Canada (@bactouring)

The production has been performed in over 30 countries and 15 languages around the world and is the winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical

CATS‘ latest North American tour features new sound design, direction, and choreography along with the beloved original score. Fall in love again with memorable songs like “The Rum Tum Tugger,” “Old Deuteronomy,” and, of course, “Memory.”

CATS

“CATS” (Broadway Across Canada/Matthew Murphy)

Full details on all Broadway Across Canada productions and how you can purchase your tickets are available online.

Broadway Across Canada – CATS

When: May 23 to 28, 2023
Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online starting Monday, February 13 at 10 am

With files from Ty Jadah

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.