Legendary Broadway musical "CATS" is coming to Vancouver this spring

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history is strutting its way into Vancouver this May.

Broadway Across Canada’s CATS will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from May 23 to 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster starting on Monday, February 13 at 10 am.

The record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of an extraordinary tribe of felines who gather for their annual ball to rejoice, dance, and sing while deciding which cat will be reborn.

The production has been performed in over 30 countries and 15 languages around the world and is the winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical

CATS‘ latest North American tour features new sound design, direction, and choreography along with the beloved original score. Fall in love again with memorable songs like “The Rum Tum Tugger,” “Old Deuteronomy,” and, of course, “Memory.”

Full details on all Broadway Across Canada productions and how you can purchase your tickets are available online.

When: May 23 to 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online starting Monday, February 13 at 10 am

