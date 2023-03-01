Goodbye winter, hello spring! It isn’t officially the season of rain and flowers just yet, but we are excited to share that H Tasting Lounge’s “The Secret Garden” experience will be launching later this month to usher in the season.

The enchanting dining service at The Westin Bayshore will officially open on March 18.

Patrons can expect to step into a “botanical oasis” and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden.

Guests can expect H Tasting Lounge’s signature selection of west coast-inspired dishes and shareable plates alongside some tableside displays such as a Flamed 50 oz Certified Angus Beef Tomahawk Steak.

As always, H Tasting Lounge will have an array of picture-perfect cocktails up for order as well.

Handcrafted sips like the Nitro Strawberry Jungle Bird, a nitrogen-infused blend of rums with strawberry, tarragon, and Campari, will be on the list.

Speaking of photos, those looking to capture seasonal content will be delighted to hear there will be a feature wall decked out with foliage and flowers in the hotel lobby.

As a reminder, the domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.

The minimum spend will range from $150 to $500, depending on when you book. You can reserve a spot for this experience from March 18 until May 14, Mother’s Day.

When: March 18 through May 14

Where: H Tasting Lounge – The Westin Bayshore

Price: Reserve online