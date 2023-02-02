Last summer was the summer of beer and music, and the Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival series was a big part of that.

Bringing together local craft beer and live music, the hugely successful events are set to return for their 6th year this summer, and while not all locations or dates have been announced yet, organizers have just shared when we can expect the Fort Langley installment to happen.

The first Brewhalla installment of the summer will happen at Fort Langley Park on May 20 from 12 pm to 6 pm.

More than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips, plus there’ll be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.

Some participating breweries for the Fort Langley edition include Sidekick Brewing, Faculty Brewing Co., and Field House Brewing Co.

There will also be representation from non-beer beverage suppliers, including wine from Backyard Vineyards and Valley Commons, as well as mead from Humblebee Meadery.

Tickets for the Fort Langley Brewhalla for 2023 go on sale this Friday, February 3 at 10 am.

Stay tuned for announcements for other Brewhalla fests this summer, coming to North Vancouver, Port Moody, and Cloverdale.

When: Saturday, May 20, from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Online

Instagram