International art world is descending on Vancouver for public fair in May

Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists close to home next month.

Art Vancouver returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 4 to 7 with an eclectic contingent of exhibitors from around the globe.

Western Canada’s largest international art fair will host new artists and galleries while celebrating a diverse lineup of voices. According to organizers, the event is an example of how the City of Vancouver is a destination for artists, collectors, and art lovers alike.

“We are thrilled to have attendees and exhibitors coming to our beautiful city from around the world,” said Lisa Wolfin, executive director of Art Vancouver, in a release. “Having a global representation of exhibitors at our show is truly a privilege, bringing together diverse groups of voices and perspectives, and giving them a place on the world stage is incredibly rewarding for us.

“The possibilities are endless when such incredible talent comes together in one place.”

The seventh edition of Art Vancouver includes exhibitors representing Ukraine, Iran, Korea, Japan, Kenya, Singapore, Georgia, Syria, India, Vietnam, Jamaica, and the US.

Canadian and Indigenous artists will also be showcased at this year’s event, connecting 37 artists from across the country to thousands of attendees at Vancouver Convention Centre.

Guests can also attend a number of panel talks during the four-day event, including one with experts in artificial intelligence discussing the future of art and how AI will cause a shift in the current paradigm.

Art Vancouver 2023 will also feature a variety of art classes, art masters, a live podcast, and the popular Face of Art runway show.