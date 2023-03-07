Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, Drag Race fans! Stars from the long-running reality TV competition are coming to Vancouver this summer and the queens are ready to slay!

Your favourite drag stars will be hitting the stage at Rogers Arena on Thursday, July 27 for the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ the World Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rogers Arena (@rogersarena)

You might also like: Western Canada’s largest South Asian family event is coming to the PNE

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to Vancouver this summer

Mangia bene! Italian Day returns to Commercial Drive this summer

The show will feature a variety of top queens from past seasons, including Asia O’Hara, Bosco, Deja Skye, Lady Camden, Vanessa Vanjie, Laganja Estranja, and more.

This year’s Werq the World tour is also starring select finalists of Season 15, currently airing on Crave and OUTtv in Canada.

While the full line-up for Vancouver hasn’t been released, you really can’t go wrong with any of these leading ladies.

Tickets for Werq the World are on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am. Visit the website for more information.

Werq the World will be making several stops in Canada this summer, and you’ll be able to catch the Drag Race stars in the following cities:

Vancouver, BC — July 27

Calgary, Alberta — July 28

Edmonton, Alberta — July 29

Windsor, Ontario — August 6

Montreal, Quebec — August 17

Ottawa, Ontario — August 18

London, Ontario — August 19

Toronto, Ontario — August 20

When: July 27, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online