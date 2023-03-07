Werq The World: "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars are taking over Rogers Arena this summer
Get ready, Drag Race fans! Stars from the long-running reality TV competition are coming to Vancouver this summer and the queens are ready to slay!
Your favourite drag stars will be hitting the stage at Rogers Arena on Thursday, July 27 for the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ the World Tour.
The show will feature a variety of top queens from past seasons, including Asia O’Hara, Bosco, Deja Skye, Lady Camden, Vanessa Vanjie, Laganja Estranja, and more.
This year’s Werq the World tour is also starring select finalists of Season 15, currently airing on Crave and OUTtv in Canada.
While the full line-up for Vancouver hasn’t been released, you really can’t go wrong with any of these leading ladies.
Tickets for Werq the World are on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am. Visit the website for more information.
Werq the World will be making several stops in Canada this summer, and you’ll be able to catch the Drag Race stars in the following cities:
- Vancouver, BC — July 27
- Calgary, Alberta — July 28
- Edmonton, Alberta — July 29
- Windsor, Ontario — August 6
- Montreal, Quebec — August 17
- Ottawa, Ontario — August 18
- London, Ontario — August 19
- Toronto, Ontario — August 20
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour
When: July 27, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online