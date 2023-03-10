You know spring is near when news of all the street food festivals starts to come out.

One of our favourite festivals of the season is Burnaby’s Tian Jin Festival, commonly called TJ Fest.

Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, we’re told this year’s event will be even bigger than years previous, with expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park.

TJ Fest will take place this year on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 4 pm on both days.

In addition to the food, guests can look forward to performances and an artisanal community market.

Organizers are still finalizing details for this year’s event, but previous years have featured popular street foods, including popcorn chicken, savoury Chinese buns, and sweet red bean pockets.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Stay tuned for more details on what kind of food will be on offer at this year’s TJ Fest.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Facebook | Instagram