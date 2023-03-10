FoodFood TrucksFood EventsFood News

Tian Jin Festival brings Taiwanese street food to Burnaby this May

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Mar 10 2023, 12:43 am
Tian Jin Festival brings Taiwanese street food to Burnaby this May
TJ Fest/Facebook

You know spring is near when news of all the street food festivals starts to come out.

One of our favourite festivals of the season is Burnaby’s Tian Jin Festival, commonly called TJ Fest.

Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, we’re told this year’s event will be even bigger than years previous, with expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park.

TJ Fest will take place this year on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 4 pm on both days.

In addition to the food, guests can look forward to performances and an artisanal community market.

tj fest

TJ Fest/Facebook

tj fest

TJ Fest/Facebook

Organizers are still finalizing details for this year’s event, but previous years have featured popular street foods, including popcorn chicken, savoury Chinese buns, and sweet red bean pockets.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Stay tuned for more details on what kind of food will be on offer at this year’s TJ Fest.

Tian Jin Festival

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Facebook | Instagram

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Trucks
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.