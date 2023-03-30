Literary legend Margaret Atwood is speaking in Vancouver this spring

One of the most lauded writers in literary history is coming to Vancouver this spring to discuss her latest work. And fans will want to bookmark the event in their calendar.

Margaret Atwood will be in conversation at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts on Sunday, May 7.

The Handmaid’s Tale author is the first guest in Vancouver Writers Fest Bestsellers Series, which also features Louise Penny and R.F. Kuang. Tickets are on sale now.

Atwood has authored over 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays, and graphic novels. Her latest novel, The Testaments – the sequel to the award-winning novel and TV series The Handmaid’s Tale – is co-winner of the 2019 Booker Prize.

The Handmaid’s Tale was also named to The Times’ list of the top 50 novels written in English in the last 100 years, one of only three Canadian novels to be recognized.

Atwood will be in conversation with Griffin Prize-winning author Ian Williams about her new collection of short fiction, Old Babes in the Wood. Books will be for sale at The Chan Centre, including copies pre-signed by the award-winning author.

The author will also be donating her fee from the event to Vancouver Writers Fest to support them as they begin programming the 2023 festival.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$35, purchase online