EventsArts

Literary legend Margaret Atwood is speaking in Vancouver this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 30 2023, 4:32 pm
Literary legend Margaret Atwood is speaking in Vancouver this spring
Margaret Atwood (Liam Sharp)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
April 7th: Vancouver Yacht Party Cruise 2023

Fri, April 7, 8:00pm

April 7th: Vancouver Yacht Party Cruise 2023
Tainted Presents: Joystick

Fri, April 7, 10:30pm

Tainted Presents: Joystick
Vancouver Etsy Co Spring Pop Up

Sat, April 22, 11:00am

Vancouver Etsy Co Spring Pop Up
Sweatin' for Science

Mon, May 1, 12:00pm

Sweatin' for Science
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the most lauded writers in literary history is coming to Vancouver this spring to discuss her latest work. And fans will want to bookmark the event in their calendar.

Margaret Atwood will be in conversation at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts on Sunday, May 7.

The Handmaid’s Tale author is the first guest in Vancouver Writers Fest Bestsellers Series, which also features Louise Penny and R.F. Kuang. Tickets are on sale now.

Atwood has authored over 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays, and graphic novels. Her latest novel, The Testaments – the sequel to the award-winning novel and TV series The Handmaid’s Tale – is co-winner of the 2019 Booker Prize.

The Handmaid’s Tale was also named to The Times’ list of the top 50 novels written in English in the last 100 years, one of only three Canadian novels to be recognized.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Designed by Aman Aheer)

Atwood will be in conversation with Griffin Prize-winning author Ian Williams about her new collection of short fiction, Old Babes in the Wood. Books will be for sale at The Chan Centre, including copies pre-signed by the award-winning author.

The author will also be donating her fee from the event to Vancouver Writers Fest to support them as they begin programming the 2023 festival.

Margaret Atwood in Conversation with Ian Williams

When: May 7, 2023
Time: 7:30 to 9 pm
Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver
Tickets: $20-$35, purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.