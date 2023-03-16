Spring is the beginning of Vancouver’s many food and drink festivals, with BC Distilled, the province’s premier artisan distillery festival, being one of the biggest events of the season.

This year, the highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, May 13 at the Croatian Cultural Centre in East Vancouver.

Celebrating its 8th annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, including Wayward Distillery, Sons of Vancouver Distillery, and Indigenous World Spirits, to name just a few.

From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample, all from local BC-based distilleries. BC Distilled is proud to be the largest spirits event in Canada to exclusively showcase local distilleries.

Details for this year’s event are still being finalized, but tickets officially go on sale on March 28.

Where: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy tickets online starting March 28

