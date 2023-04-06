Booyah! Travel back to the '90s with this Vancouver comedy time machine

Button up your tearaway pants and dig out the pacifier necklace! The Improv Centre on Granville Island is firing up the comedy time machine and you’re invited along for the ride.

The improv theatre company’s spring show is Bring Back the ‘90s. Flashback funnies runs every Friday and Saturday from April 21 to May 27, with a special opening night slated for Thursday, April 20.

According to Andrew Barber, director of Bring Back the ‘90s, the show will be a celebration of everything people love about the decade.

“When it comes to decades, let’s face it, the ’90s is the GOAT,” Barber said in a release. “Bring Back the ’90s! is an homage to the great coming-of-age TV shows we loved like Saved by the Bell, Growing Pains, and the rest of the TGIF lineup.

“I’m excited for TIC audiences to feel like they’re stepping into the past, helping us create a show that rivals some of our most beloved. We use our audience suggestions more than ever in this show to create characters they will love as much as Zack Morris, Urkel, Phoebe, and Tim ‘The Tool Man’ Taylor.”

Spring is a busy season for The Improv Centre as the company will relaunch its popular Late Show on Saturday, April 15 at 11:15 pm. It joins classic TheatreSports offered on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and the monthly Stand up at The Improv shows on Sundays.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from April 21 to May 27, 2023 (plus opening night on April 20)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online