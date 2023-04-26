A New Kid on the Block is performing in Vancouver next month

Our love for the New Kids on the Block will always “Stay The Same,” which is why we’re excited that a member of the iconic boy band is performing in Vancouver next month.

Joey McIntyre will be live in concert at the Hollywood Theatre on Tuesday, May 2.

The youngest member of the multi-platinum group is expected to perform a mix of his own hits as well as chart-toppers from NKOTB. And tickets are on sale now.

McIntyre is the youngest member of New Kids on the Block, joining the band just before he turned 13 years old. NKOTB are beloved for smash hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Step by Step,” and “Cover Girl.” They have sold over 80 million albums around the world and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.

As a solo artist, the Boston, MA triple threat has sold over one million albums and scored a Top 10 hit with his song, “Stay the Same.” McIntyre has also received rave reviews for his work onstage, including in productions of Tick, Tick… BOOM! and Wicked. He also came in third during the first season of Dancing with the Stars alongside professional dancer Ashly DelGrosso.

When: May 2, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50 plus fees, purchase online