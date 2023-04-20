Canada's biggest Hong Kong celebration is happening in Metro Vancouver this spring

The biggest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada is happening in Metro Vancouver next month and organizers say that it will be a love letter to the diaspora community.

The second annual Vancouver Hong Kong Fair, presented by HK House, will take place at the Anvil Centre on Sunday, May 7.

From 11 am to 7 pm, guests can visit the free event to learn about the region’s Hong Konger community while checking out the numerous vendors and activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK House | 香港屋 (@hkhouseofficial)

“The annual Vancouver Hong Kong Fair is a place where the Hong Konger diaspora can feel at ease in our cultural familiarity and celebrate our community and heritage with others,” said Heiky Kwan and Agnes Hui, organizers with HK House, to Daily Hive. “There is an increasing longing for Hong Kongers to gather and carve out spaces for ourselves to build community and preserve our cultural heritage.

“We’re finally realizing that many of our customs, traditions, language and art forms are fading rather quickly, and if we don’t actively preserve, create and celebrate our culture, we can lose these important pieces of our identity.”

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair will feature booths by Hong Konger artisans and small businesses, cultural exhibitions, performances, and a variety of cultural events.

Guests will also be able to shop for prepackaged Hong Kong foods to bring home to cook, snacks and desserts, milk tea, and a variety of sauces and condiments.

Attendance for the fair is free, though an Express Guaranteed-Entry Ticket is being offered to those who wish to financially support the fair.

“This year’s fair features many different activities and exhibitions,” shared Kwan and Hui. “We are excited to be offering a full day of workshops, including several sessions sharing the lost art form of HK sugar art, Cantonese language storytelling for all ages, Hong Kong-style origami, a movie screening, and more.

“There will also be a mini AR museum showcasing Hong Kong‘s fading cultural heritage, artwork from Canadian Hong Konger artists, an analysis of Hong Kongers’ migration pattern from the 1880s onwards, and a curated multidisciplinary show by local and newcomer Hong Konger artists 候鳥 Adrift.”

Registration for all workshops opens on April 20 at 7 pm.

Organizers are expecting a huge turnout at the Anvil Centre, with the 2022 event drawing over 5,000 attendees. This year’s event was curated by a team of over 30 volunteers who are excited for people from all walks of life to attend.

“We hope that the diaspora community can feel rejuvenated after being in the company of other Hong Kongers and that folks from across Metro Vancouver can come to celebrate our culture with us,” said Kwan and Hui. “Come check out the amazing Hong Konger artists, creators and performers while feeling the amount of love and joy that was poured into creating this space.”

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free. Express Guaranteed-Entry Tickets go on sale April 20 at 7 pm