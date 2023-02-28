A former Canadian prime minister is headlining TEDxWhistler this spring

TEDxWhistler returns this spring with an exciting in-person lineup that includes the country’s first female prime minister.

The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, the 19th prime minister of Canada, will be part of the independently run non-profit TED event happening on Sunday, May 27, at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC).

She and other inspiring speakers will be presenting world-changing ideas on this year’s theme of Purpose.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this year’s event, especially the fact we are back together in person,” says TEDxWhistler Executive Producer Anoop Virk in a release. “The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre is a beautiful venue, and every speaker joining us this year truly exemplifies the theme of Purpose in their own extraordinary way.

“They all have ideas worth sharing about living a life of value and being who we are meant to be.”

Campbell is Canada’s first and only female Prime Minister and has served at all three levels of government for the country. She also served as the Canadian Consul General in Los Angeles after leaving politics.

The international diplomat has also taught at the Harvard Kennedy School, worked with the International Women’s Forum and the Club de Madrid, and served as the Founding Principal of the Peter Lougheed Leadership College at the University of Alberta.

TEDxWhistler will spotlight 10 insightful speakers this year, including:

Ashley Freeborn, co-founder & CEO of popular loungewear company Smash + Tess and passionate leader of the “Romper Revolution”

Carey Newman, multi-disciplinary Indigenous artist, master carver, filmmaker, author, mentor, public speaker, and the creator and vision behind the powerful art installation “The Witness Blanket”

T’ec Georgina Dan, Indigenous Ambassador, member of the Lil’wat Nation, and the Cultural Leader of the Spo7ez Performance team

Heather Paul, community connector and the Executive Director of the Squamish and Lil’wat Cultural Centre

Khelsilem, an Indigenous and LGBTQ2+ Canadian politician, First Nations leader and non-profit founder

There will also be opening ceremonies and opportunities to connect with fellow attendees and speakers throughout the event at the SLCC.

Tickets for TEDxWhistler go on sale Wednesday, March 1, and start at $125 for general admission. A VIP experience is also available, and only 250 in-person tickets will be sold. A virtual live stream of the event will also be available for $50.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre – 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler or virtual livestream

Cost: Starting at $125 for general admission and $50 for livestream. VIP experience is also available. Purchase online