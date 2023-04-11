Millions of tulips will soon burst into colour at this Chilliwack festival (PHOTOS)

The Fraser Valley is the place for flower fans to be this spring, and the return of a long-running floral celebration is yet another reason to visit.

Tulips of the Valley has announced that the Chilliwack Tulip Festival will open for the season on Wednesday, April 19.

The 17th annual event features a curated 20-acre flower scape with more than seven million bulbs planted, including 30 tulip varieties, 16 types of daffodils and five types of hyacinths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilliwack Tulip Festival (@chilliwacktulipfest)

You might also like: Beatlemania is coming to Bard on the Beach in 2023 as new season revealed

Legendary musician Sting is coming to Vancouver with greatest hits tour

Stroll through hundreds of stunning roses at this FREE spring festival (PHOTOS)

“My family and I look forward to welcoming visitors to explore the colourful fields,” said festival founder Kate Onos-Gilbert in a release. “Opening the festival each year truly feels like a celebration of spring.”

More than seven million bulbs are planted at the year-round working farm to prepare for the festival. Onos Greenhouses leases land from a local farm, growing the tulips on the Chilliwack field that will soon welcome huge crowds of tulip lovers.

Onos Greenhouses collects the bulbs after the festival has wrapped to use them in its greenhouse operation. It currently supplies 85% of the cut tulips that are sold throughout Western Canada.

Chilliwack Tulip Festival is definitely worth a repeat visit, with the kick-off days showcasing early-blooming tulip varieties as well as stunning daffodils and hyacinths. Between seven and 15 acres of flowers will be in full bloom at any given time, perfect for your sunny selfies.

Those looking to get more in-depth with their photo ops will want to track down the seven swing sets, the 1950s Morris convertible, a 1965 Airstream trailer and more at the festival.

Swing by The Farm Shop for treats and refreshments, and stop by the various local food trucks on site for some tasty dishes. And on your way out, pick up some fresh-cut and potted tulips, sunflower seeds and tulip-themed souvenirs to bring home with you.

When: Opens on April 19, 2023, and runs for three to four weeks

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Sunrise tickets, from 6 to 7 am, will be available on weekends)

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Cost: Various prices, purchase online