You can go on a FREE tour of Granville Island's massive concrete plant next month

One of Canada’s oldest concrete manufacturers is opening its doors to the public this spring, and it’s your chance to play in what may be the biggest sandbox in Vancouver.

Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) is hosting its family-friendly annual open house on Saturday, May 13, with live music, tours around the plant, and more.

Granville Island’s oldest and largest tenant has seen turnouts of up to 4,000 in past years, and the company is excited to welcome concrete connoisseurs again.

“I hope that visitors use the event as an avenue to come together as a community to build lasting memories that in turn can become into a yearly tradition,” said Tyler Watson, Field Superintendent for Heidelberg Materials, to Daily Hive.

Heidelberg Materials has been delivering concrete produced at Granville Island since 1920 and is in the midst of a rebrand to Heidelberg Materials. Watson shared that one of the main reasons Heidelberg Materials continues to operate on Granville Island is sustainability.

“We limit our impact on the community by transporting all of our aggregate by barge which takes roughly 7500 trucks off of our city streets each year,” explained Watson, who assists with supervising the safe production and delivery of over 1,000,000 cubic meters of concrete within the Greater Vancouver area.

The community open house will invite guests to check out Heidelberg Concrete’s huge trucks and honk the air horns. All ages can then play in a giant sandbox, get their face painted, have the chance to win prizes, and more.

The Heidelberg Materials annual open house is also an opportunity to get up close to the gigantic artwork Giants by OSGEMEOS. Watson added that there is currently a plan in place to apply a high gloss sealer to the Giants this Spring.

“What I enjoy most about my work is the group of colleagues I am surrounded with,” said Watson. “I am currently working with a dedicated hardworking team of 20 individuals who are all coming together to create great ideas to make the event a success.”

When: May 13, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) – 1415 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free