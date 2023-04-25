"Bridgerton" vibes at VanDusen as botanical garden hosts outdoor concert

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Are you eagerly awaiting Bridgerton Season 3, as well as the Netflix prequel, Queen Charlotte?

Do you wish that you could transport yourself into the steamy Regency-era world?

Spring Strings, an afternoon cello concert happening at VanDusen Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 27, can help make your dreams come true.

Low Strung, a classically trained cello group based at Yale University, will entertain guests with rock and pop hits from various artists, including Coldplay, the Eagles, Queen, and even Avril Lavigne.

Low Strung was founded in 2006 and is described as the largest all-cello rock group in the world. The virtuosos use the instrument to dynamic effect, creating unique arrangements of rock classics, heavy metal favourites, and pop songs that are a hit with audiences wherever they play.

Dress up in costumes and Regency-era attire and explore the 55 acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden before settling in for one of the two live performances happening at 12 and 4:30 pm. Picnic blankets and low chairs are welcome for the concert.

La Glace, Chou Chou Crepes, Holi Masala, and Mr. Arancino will also be selling a variety of food and beverages so you can enjoy a picnic on the lawn.

The whimsical garden is a perfect backdrop for a day of music and nature, with golden laburnum trees and violet wisteria making you feel part of the ton.

When: May 27, 2023

Time: 12 and 4:30 pm (Entry and seating will begin one hour before the start of each show through the west end of the parking lot.)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29 for general admission and $25 for VBGA members, plus fees. Purchase online